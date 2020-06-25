Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended in marginal loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading on Thursday in red.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 34,842.10, down 26.88 points or 0.08%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,288.90, down 16.40 points or 0.16%.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, and State Bank of India. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, ITC, Eicher Motor, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Shree Cements, Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India .

Overall market breadth was positive as 1,531 shares closed higher while 1,171 ended lower on the BSE. Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.