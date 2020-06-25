UAE makes important announcement

The suspension of social gatherings and events has been extended in Sharjah. The suspension was extended up to the end of July.

The Sharjah Executive Council, issued a decision to extend the suspension of all social events, celebrations held in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities till the July end. This decision was in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The decision comes into effect from July 1, 2020 until the end of July – extendable if needed.