Actress Mouni Roy shares unseen pics of Sushant Singh Rajput : See Pics

Jun 26, 2020, 02:57 pm IST

Actress Mouni Roy on Thursday shared old photos of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress treated the fans with some throwback photos in which the actor is seen flashing a wide smile as he parties with his close friends. One of the photos shows Mouni with Sushant and his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. She simply captioned the photo saying, “Remember?” and left the fans emotional.

TV celebrities and fans reacted to the photo and remembered Sushant with a heavy heart. Hina Khan wrote, “Awwww” while designer Ken Fern said, “Fond memories, to cherish forever.” A Instagram user commented, “He was the next aamirkhan of bollywood.” Another wrote, “We will remember him forever.”

