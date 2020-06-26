America is shifting its troops from Europe to face the Chinese threat to India

The US is shifting its forces situated in Europe to face the Chinese threat to India. This was revealed by Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State.

“I spoke this month with EU Foreign Ministers, I got a lot of feedack on Chinese Communist Party (CCP), laid out a series of facts that talked about PLA’s provocative military actions including its continued aggression in the South China Sea, deadly border confrontations with India and threats against peaceful neighbours,” Pompeo said during the Brussels Forum virtual conference.

There'll be fewer US resources at certain places, they'll be at other places as there's threat from Chinese Communist Party to India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South China Sea. We'll make sure we are postured appropriately to counter People's Liberation Army: US Secy of State pic.twitter.com/2R0fdpu6Su — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

“There will be fewer US resources at certain places. They will be at other places as there is threat from the CCP to India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and South China Sea. We will make sure we are postured appropriately to counter the PLA,” he said.

Pompeo said that the decision to withdraw troops from Germany, announced by President Trump recently, was a well thought-out strategy to move them to other places.He further added that the aggressive stance of the Chinese Communist Party was a threat to India and other countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and the South China Sea.