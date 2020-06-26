DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

America is shifting its troops from Europe to face the Chinese threat to India

Jun 26, 2020, 08:21 pm IST
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend "Howdy, Modi!" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, September 22, 2019. - Tens of thousands of Indian-Americans converged on Houston on Sunday for an unusual joint rally by Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, a visible symbol of the bond between the nationalist-minded leaders. With many in the crowd decked out in formal Indian attire or the signature saffron of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, the event kicked off in a football stadium with a Sikh blessing, boisterous bhangra dancing and, in a nod to local customs, cheerleaders in cowboy hats. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The US is shifting its forces situated in Europe to face the Chinese threat to India. This was revealed by Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State.

“I spoke this month with EU Foreign Ministers, I got a lot of feedack on Chinese Communist Party (CCP), laid out a series of facts that talked about PLA’s provocative military actions including its continued aggression in the South China Sea, deadly border confrontations with India and threats against peaceful neighbours,” Pompeo said during the Brussels Forum virtual conference.

“There will be fewer US resources at certain places. They will be at other places as there is threat from the CCP to India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and South China Sea. We will make sure we are postured appropriately to counter the PLA,” he said.

Pompeo said that the decision to withdraw troops from Germany, announced by President Trump recently, was a well thought-out strategy to move them to other places.He further added that the aggressive stance of the Chinese Communist Party was a threat to India and other countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and the South China Sea.

 

