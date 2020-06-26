Covid-19 Updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Qatar

3 more people had died in Qatar in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus. This was announced by Qatar News Agency (QNA). 946 new coronavirus cases and 1,528 new recoveries were also reported in Qatar in the ast 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus patients has reached at 92,784 and total recoveries reached at 76,072. The death toll has reached at 109.

7 people were admitted to intensive care unit in the country, bringing the total of cases currently receiving intensive care to 200.