410 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 304 new recoveries were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was announced by Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday . 2 more people had died to coronavirus in UAE.

The new cases were detected through additional 49,000 tests.

The number of infections in UAE stand at 46,973 while total recoveries are 35,469. The death toll stands at 310 as on Friday.