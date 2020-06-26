Covid-19 Updates: 511 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has on Friday announced that the coronavirus infections in Bahrain has rised to 24,081 after 511 people tested positive.

The new cases were detected after conducting 8,600 new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, which also takes the overall tests done so far to 511,458.

524 new recoveries from COVID-19 were also reported , taking the total recoveries to 18,501. 3 more deaths have also been confirmed, pushing the death toll to 71.

136 COVID-19 cases receiving treatment, of which 38 are in a critical condition. 5471 cases are stable out of a total of 5,509 active cases.