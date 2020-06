1132 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Oman. This was announced by Omani news agency (ONA) citing the Health Ministry. 9 deaths were also reported in the country.

The newly diagnosed cases include 639 Omanis and 493 foreign residents. The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 36,034 . The death toll has reached at 153.

Oman’s overall recoveries from coronavirus have reached 19,482.