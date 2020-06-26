Covid-19 Updates: 915 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

915 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Friday by the Kuwait health ministry. The ministry also announced 602 recoveries and 2 deaths.

By this the total number of infection in Kuwait has rised to 43,703. The total recoveries stand at 33,969 . Total deaths stand at 341. There are 9,393 active cases in the country, of which 162 are serious.

As many as 3,774 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, taking the total to 372,284, the ministry added.