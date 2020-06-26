Covid-19 Updates: Recovered cases exceed active cases in India

The recovery rate form coronavirus infection in India has reached at 58.24%. This was announced by the ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the ministry data, in the last 24 hours, a total of 13940 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 285636. Also the recovered cases of COVID-19 have exceeded the active cases by more than 96,000 .

Presently, there are over 189,000 d active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The numbers of samples tested every day continues to steadily grow. During the past 24 hours, over 215,000 tests have been conducted in the labs. The total number of samples tested is over 77 lakh.