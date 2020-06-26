Hasin Jahan gets trolled for sharing old nude picture with India cricketer Mohammed Shami : Watch Here

India pacer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan is in the news for sharing her bold pictures on the social media. Hasin Jahan took to her Instagram handle to share her nude picture with the cricketer and sparked a massive controversy.

“Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi, jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai.??picture model hasin jahan with cricketer Shami Ahmad (When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears only last long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

By looking at Shami’s physique, one can easily figure out that it is pretty old. Jahan, therefore, was again targetted by the cricketer’s fans for posting her intimate backless picture with her husband.