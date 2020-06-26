” I’m Indira’s granddaughter, nothing can stop me from telling truth” ,says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

A day after the Uttar Pradesh child rights body slapped a notice on Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress leader slammed back saying she is “Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter” and nothing will stop her from telling the truth.

The UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) on Thursday sent a notice to Gandhi regarding her Facebook post in which she criticized the Kanpur shelter home incident where 57 girls tested positive for COVID.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that the government was wasting time threatening her as they would not have much of an effect on her.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Congress’ eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge said, “My duty as a public servant is to the people of UP, and that duty is to put the truth before them. And not to peddle any government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time by threatening me…”

“Do whatever you want to do. I will keep bringing the truth to the fore. I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, not an informal BJP spokesperson from an opposition party,” she said in another tweet.

The Commission has asked the Congress leader to issue a corrigendum to her post within three days or face action under the Child Protection Act (Section 13).

The notice sent by Chairman of the Commission, Vishesh Gupta, said that the UPSCPCR had taken suo-moto cognizance of her post in which she had compared the Kanpur shelter home to the Muzaffarpur (Bihar) shelter home incident.