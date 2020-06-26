Indian Railway makes important announcement about passenger train service

The Indian Railway has announced the cancellation of all passenger trains. All regular time-tabled passenger trains, including mail express, passenger and suburban services were suspended till August 12. Passenger train services have been suspended since March 22. It was only on May 16 that restricted passenger train services resumed in the country.

However, special passenger trains including 200 mail express trains and 30 Rajdhani trains that have been operating from May 12 and June 1 will continue to operate.

These are the details:

* All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trams for the journey from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled and full fares will be refunded.

* Special trains, including suburban trains along the Central and Western railway zones and Shramik Special trains, will continue to ply.

* Passengers who booked from the railway counter will be eligible to apply for a refund from the date of the journey till six months. They will have a file a Ticket Deposit Receipt or TDR at the station. They can submit TDRs within two months to chief claim officer or chief commercial manager refund’s office. The refund will be processed after verification.

* People who booked the tickets online, will get an automatic refund on their accounts.