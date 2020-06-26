Karan Johar haunted with allegations of nepotism quits MAMI

Bollywood director,Karan Johar who was massively trolled by netizens alleging Nepotism following the death of rising star Sushant Singh Rajput had resigned as the director of MAMI(Mumbai Academy of Moving Image).It is said that the chairperson of MAMI film festival Deepika Padukone tried to pacify Karan but he stood with his decision.

According to industry insiders Karan resigned from the post intimating an email to Smriti Kiran,festivals artist director. Vikramaditya Motvaani, Zoya Akhtar, Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are the board members of MAMI film festival.

Karan Johar,is reportedly in anguish with Bollywood stars who left him to the vicious attack on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

As per reports after Sushant’s death Karan Johar had lost 1 lakh 90,000 of his instagram followers.Alia Bhatt has lost 4.5 lakh Instagram followers and the Dabangg actor Salman Khan has now 50,000 less followers on Instagram.On the flip side Kriti Sanon,Shradha Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut had a considerable increase in their follower count.