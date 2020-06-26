NE Metro city preps to enter complete lockdown from Monday

The Metro district -Kamrup of which Guwahti city forms a part will enter full lockdown as the Covid-19 count increased alarmingly.”Following the spurt in Covid-19,from June 28 Kamrup will be under lockdown,”said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.The lockdown will be for 14 days after which the situation will be reevaluated.

Addressing a press briefing, he further said that a 12-hour night curfew will be imposed across the state from 7 pm onward from Friday.

The state is going with a very strict curfew this time as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days. Only medical stores will remain open, the minister informed.