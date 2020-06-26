State government announces its decision on opening schools

Schools in the national capital will remain shut. The schools in Delhi will be closed till July 31. This was announced by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. He announced this after a meeting with the Secretary Education, Director of Education, and other senior officers from the Directorate.

Manish Sisodia said that the government has given suggestion to resume activities to give learning opportunities and emotional support to children using remote method and support of parents till the schools reopen.