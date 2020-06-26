Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic bench mark indices has ended in gain. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain after two days loss.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 35,171.27 up by 329.17 points, or 0.94%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 10,383 up by 94.10 points, or 0.90%.

The top gainers in the market were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, BPCL, TCS, Indian Oil, Wipro, ONGC, Hindalco and Shree Cements and HCL Tech. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Vedanta.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,654 shares closed higher while 1,064 ended lower on the BSE.