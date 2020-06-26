Union government announces its decision on resuming international passenger flights

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has announced its decision on resuming the international passenger flights service from and to India. The civil aviation watchdog DGCA has announced that the commercial international flights to and from India shall stay suspended till July 15.

The restriction will not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator. The union government has suspended all passenger flights in March . Domestic flights resumed on May 25.

Earlier, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India will take a decision on resuming international passenger flights in July if coronavirus behaves in a “predictable manner.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it was considering allowing some international carrier flights to resume after the United States accused India of “unfair and discriminatory practices” and restricted Air India’s special repatriation flights.