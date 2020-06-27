Covid-19 Updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Kuwait

688 new coronavirus cases, 617 recoveries and 3 deaths due to the viral infection were reported in the last 24 hours in Kuwait. This was reported by the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Health Ministry.

Thus the total infection in the country has rised to 44,391.The death toll has reached at 344. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait rised to 34,586.

There are 155 patients receiving intensive care treatment in Kuwait. 44 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation.

Kuwait has done 3,240 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing to 375,524 the country’s total virus tests so far.