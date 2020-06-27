Covid-19 Updates: 919 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths reported in Oman

919 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the Omani news agency (ONA) citing the Health Ministry of Oman. The newly diagnosed cases include 517 Omanis and 402 expats.

6 more people had died due to coronavirus in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the death toll has reached at 159.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Oman has rised to 36,953. On Friday, 1132 new cases were reported in the country. The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 20,363.

There are 113 COVID-19 patients receiving intense care treatment.Oman has conducted 2,508 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.