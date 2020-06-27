Covid-19 Updates: State government extends lockdown as coronavirus cases increases

The Jharkhand state government has decided to extend the lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state. The lockdown has been extended to July 31.

”Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted.

“…In exercise of the power conferred under section 22 (2)(h) of the Disaster Managment Act 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby orders extension of lockdown related extensions currently in place in Jharkhand upto July 31, 2020, due to Covid-19,” the notification issued by state chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said.

“All activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted. The activities to remain prohibited are closure of schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, shopping malls…,” the order said.

Interstate and intrastate bus services, hotels, lodges, inns and dine-in restaurants will not be in operation during this period.Spas, salons and barber shops will continue to remain closed till July-end.

Face masks have been made compulsory at public places, workplaces and during transport, the order said.