Dubai Health Authority issues advisory as temperature soars in UAE

The Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality urged people to be mindful of the hot weather and issued guidelines and awareness to avoid suffering a heatstroke.In an earlier tweet the Dubai Municipality advised residents to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during midday and issued guidelines to avoid heatstroke.

While the DHA tweeted that children, elderly and outside workers are more at risk to suffer a heatstroke, and people should pay heed to heatstroke symptoms. Heatstroke is caused when the body overheats. It can turn fatal as it can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles, and hence care should be taken whilst venturing out in the heat.

Heatstroke symptoms

1. High body temperature

2. Not sweating

3. Nausea and vomiting

4. Flushed skin

5. Rapid breathing

6. Racing heart rate

7. Headache

If you or someone around you notices one or more symptoms they should be given heatstroke first-aid in order to avoid falling seriously ill.

First aid for Heat stroke

1. Lie down in the shade

2. Sip water

3. Remove outer clothing

4. Cool with damp cloth especially the head and neck.

Healthy practices to avoid heat stroke are 1. Regularly drink water to avoid dehydration 2. Don’t overwork if the temperature is high 3. Make sure to moisturize and cool your body and be fully aware of emergency procedures 4. Practice healthy eating habits that reduce stress 5. Use sunscreen to avoid skin damage and heat stress 6. Wear loose-fitting lightweight clothes 7. Take frequent rest in the shade 8. Avoid going out in the hottest part of the day. 9. Never leave someone in a car, especially children.