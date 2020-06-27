Facebook will soon release an IOS app ‘Forecast’, that will create a virtual community which enables it to predict World events including the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of the community can ask questions about the future, make predictions, and discuss and distil their knowledge into a single forecast. The app is now in an invite-only beta version.

“We believe that a community built around predictions is not only a good way to surface crowdsourced wisdom, but may also help to encourage healthier online conversations across a broad range of topics,” Facebook said in a statement late Wednesday. Part of the Facebook’s internal R&D group called NPE Team, the iOS app is initially allowing people from US and Canada to make predictions and participate in conversations.

The Facebook has made all of the predictions and discussions publicly available on the Forecast website and shareable across platforms. “We will invite people in the health, research and academic communities to make predictions about the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world around us,” said Facebook. Forecast is a place to ask questions and use in-app points to make predictions about the future.

The app takes all questions moderates them according to community standards, and the predictions are weighed and reasoned before getting notified for an upcoming event. The application has an algorithm that works like a bee hive intelligence when put in simpler terms. This could later open a new frontier in technology to counter AI.

The Bee hive intelligence could eventually bridge the gap between spiritual gnostic and technology and is superior to AI in many ways.