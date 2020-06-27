Gulf city enforces new restrictions on truck traffic from tomorrow

Abu dhabi police has enforced new restrictions on traffic movement as the emirate continues its fight against pandemic.

From tomorrow (Sunday), heavy vehicles and trucks will be banned from using the emirate’s roads during peak hours of 6:30am to 9am, 3pm to 6pm in Abu Dhabi city and 6:30am to 8:30am, 2pm to 4pm in Al Ain city.

Travel restrictions will continue partially in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Following the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi, residents are allowed to move freely within the emirate. However, there is an entry ban into the emirate, except for pre-exempted categories.

Those who wish to enter Abu Dhabi may apply online to avail permit. But anyone exiting Abu Dhabi does not require a permit.