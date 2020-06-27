Indian expats wishing to return UAE need special permission

The Indian expats wishing to return UAE must get a special permission from the UAE Embassy in India. This was announced by the Air India.

The passengers would need to have a specific approvals from the UAE Embassy and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to travel from India to UAE on repatriation flights. At present, Air India is operating repatriation flights between the two countries.

Passengers wishing to travel on residency or work permits would further require special authorization, apart from the approvals from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

“All passengers, including the Indian nationals who are holding valid UAE residence visa and have procured the ICA and the GDRFA approvals need to have specific approval from the UAE Embassy in New Delhi and the MoFAIC to travel from India on these repatriation flights,” the announcement said.

As per the rules, the transportation of UAE nationals from the Gulf country and non-nationals to UAE on the repatriation flights is not allowed.