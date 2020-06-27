“Modi government has no plan to defeat Covid-19”,says Rahul Gandhi

Even as India witnessed a spike of over 18,000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus and total cases crossing five lakh mark, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence, saying he has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic.

“Covid-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. Government of India has no plan to defeat it. Prime Minister is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a news report highlighting that the government has become less visible.

His remarks came after India witnessed a highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases adding over 18,000 patients in just 24 hours taking the tally to over half a million cases.