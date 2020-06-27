“Narendra Modi is not a normal man”,says Pak PM Imran Khan

Speaking at an event in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to mark International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pak PM Imran Khan referred to Modi as being a “psychopath”.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that Imran told the audience, “He [Narendra Modi] is not a normal man; he is a psychopath. He thinks of the Nazis as role models and that’s why he thinks this way.” Imran alleged 8 lakh Indian troops were “inflicting torture” on the Kashmiris “with a plan”. Imran declared “Modi’s mindset had become clear with his role in the 2002 massacre of Muslims in Gujarat”. Imran even alleged “the hands of Narendra Modi are stained with the blood of Muslims in India”.

Imran then turned his attention to the RSS. “His party [BJP] is a product of the RSS and those belonging to the RSS consider Hitler’s Nazi Party a role model. What’s being done to the Muslims [in India] was done to Jews by Hitler… They are heading towards genocide in Kashmir,” Imran was quoted as saying by The News International. Since the abrogation of Article 370 last year and the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act later that year, Imran has repeatedly raised the bogey of a genocide of Muslims in India.

Imran claimed that he had warned world leaders about the RSS. “I told heads of state about the RSS’s dangerous mindset, of how these extremists believe that people of other faiths are not their equals; that they are a special creation of God, like Hitler spoke of the Aryan ‘master race’, and that others are second-class citizens. They do that with the Christians in India too but they mainly do it to the Muslims. In the end, they will also go for the Sikh community and other lower castes,” Imran was quoted as saying by The News International.