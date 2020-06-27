Private school principal attacks guardian when questioned fee charged despite schools being shut during lockdown : Watch Video

A video has gone viral on social media in which the school principal of one Bishop Scott Girls’ school in Patna, Bihar, is seen losing her cool on a guardian when questioned over school fees.

One Twitter user with the user name Lone Crusader took to Twitter to share a video where the principal of the private school in Patna attacks a guardian who was trying to film her to expose how the school administration was arbitrarily charging transportation fee and library fee for the months the school remained shut due to the Cironavirus crisis.

In the video, which is being shared widely on social media, the principal of Bishop Scott Girls’ school threatens the guardian who records the conversation between them. She looks visibly miffed with the parent for making a video of their interaction. She warns the parents of dire consequences if she continues to record the meeting.