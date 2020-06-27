Trump signs executive order penalising destruction of national monuments:

Trump on Friday signed an executive order which slaps a jail term of upto 10 years for any person or entity that damages or vandalizes national monuments. “My administration will not allow violent mobs incited by a radical fringe to become the arbiters of the aspects of our history that can be celebrated in public spaces, ” Trump said.

Many statues in US where damaged or defaced by Black lives matter activists alleging they carry a message of racist submission. The Emancipation monument featuring a black slave kneeling before the iconic US President Abraham Lincoln was targeted by activists and huge rallies were staged in Boston and Washington- the two sites of the monument.

Trump blamed extreme leftist rioters are engaging with protestors to disfigure national monuments. “Many of the rioters, arsonists and left-wing extremists who who have carried out and supported these acts have explicitly identified themselves with ideologies — such as Marxism, that call for the destruction of the United States system of government.