UAE makes important announcement

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has made an important announcement to drivers and vehicle owners. The SRTA has urged all drivers to take the benefit of traffic fine discount scheme.

The SRTA has announced the 50% discount on traffic fines from April 1 to June 30. The fine discount can be benefited for traffic violations committed before March 31, 2020.

People who want to avail of the fine reductions must visit the authority’s website, www.srta.gov.ae , before the deadline.

The move was in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.