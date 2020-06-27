Woman arrested for eloping with minor girl and ‘Marrying’ her

The relative of a teenage girl was arrested on Friday for eloping with her and marrying her later in confinement. The 20 year old Madhya Pradesh woman is arrested slapping POCSO on her-the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while the minor was sent back to her family after counselling.

The police started investigation when a resident of Budhe Balaji area approached the Kotwali police station on Monday with a complaint that his 17-year-old daughter had gone missing, additional superintendent of police TS Baghel said. The police investigation focussed on to a relative of the minor girl who also went missing the same day.A team was sent to Shivpuri village where the woman lives and they soon fished out the couple who were living in confinement after marriage.

The woman however claimed that the minor girl had eloped on her own volition with out any persuation.