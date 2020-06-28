‘Boycott China’ appeal is a mob mentality ,says Xiaomi’s Manu Jain as border tension hits businesses hard

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, responding to the ‘Boycott China’ campaign by traders union said the Chinese sentiment exists only on social media and is a result of ‘mob mentality’. Mean while the retailer traders union said in a statement that his comments were “most insensitive and disrespectful”.

“At a time when the entire country is deeply saddened and upset with the Chinese brutality against the Indian soldiers, Manu Kumar Jain is trying to please his Chinese masters by downplaying the mood of the nation,” said Khandelwal President CAIT. Manu Jain responded to the boycott calls saying Xiaomi, the largest selling smart phone brand in India is more Indian than any other brand in India.

Meanwhile for over a week, hundreds of thousands of cargo containers carrying all kinds of import materials from China-Hong Kong, are now grounded at various sea and airports in the country. Triggering alarms to indigenous industries the blocked containers carry critical spares, components and finished units of agriculture sprayers worth over Rs 300 crore, and other ready goods or spares of practically the A-to-Z of Indian industries.

“In Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (Mumbai), around 200 containers of urgently required agro-sprayers and spares are stuck. Farmers all over India need them badly as the sowing season has started. If they don’t get it by early-July, their crop season may be ruined and we shall lose our full investments,” prominent agro-sector manufacturer-cum-importer Tushar C. Padgilwar told IANS.

The blocked goods will affect the Indian importers first hand as full payments are made for the consignments, cleared customs duties and even taken advance orders from their customers. Industrialist Rahul Bajaj predicted earlier this week that the border tension will further drag the Indian economy down and the dispute should be handled more diplomatically.