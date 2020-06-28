Covid-19 Updates: 4 coronavirus deaths in Oman

The Omani news agency (ONA) announced that 1197 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Oman in the last 24 hours. The ONA reported this citing the health ministry in the country. The ministry also confirmed 4 deaths and 837 recoveries in the lat 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 709 Omanis and 488 foreign residents. This shows an increase of 276 cases compared to Saturday when 919 infections were reported in the country.

The total coronavirus infection Oman is now at 38,150.The death toll has reached at 163 . The overall recoveries from the disease in Oman have reached 21,200 .