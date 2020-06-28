Covid-19 Updates: 462 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has announced 462 new coronavirus cases in the country.Thus the total number of coronavirus infection in Bahrain has reached at 25,267. In the newly diagnosed cases 233 were detected among expatriate workers, while 229 were found to have been exposed to active cases.

644 new recoveries from COVID-19 has also been reported , taking the total recoveries to 19,781. No new fatalities have been reported today. The Kingdom’s death toll remains 78.

8,141 new COVID-19 tests has been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tests done so far in Bahrain to 529,242.

The ministry informed that 78 COVID-19 cases receiving ICU treatment, of which 42 are in a critical condition; 5366 cases are stable out of a total of 5408 active cases.