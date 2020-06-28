Covid-19 Updates: 551 new coronavirus reported in Kuwait

551 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the last 24 hours in Kuwait. This was announced by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) citing the health ministry in the country. 4 deaths and 908 recoveries were also reported from the country in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in Kuwait has increased to 44,942. The death toll has reached at 348. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait rised to 35,494.

There are 149 patients receiving intensive care treatment in Kuwait. 47 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation.Kuwait has done 3,814 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total test in Kuwait to 379,338.