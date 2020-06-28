Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus crosses 1 crore

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 1 crore. The number confirmed cases of the infection has reached at 10,169,672. The death toll has reached at 502,808. At present the number of recoveries is 5,508,708.

The total number of active cases under medical treatment is 4,158,156.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit with over 25 lakh cases and 125434 deaths, followed by Brazil 1,274,974 cases and over 55,000 deaths and Russia reported 6,27,646 cases and 8,969 deaths.