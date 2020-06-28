Covid-19 Updates: Low cost medicine ‘Dexamethasone’ approved for coronavirus treatment in India

The union government has approved using dexamethasone for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India. The union government has given approval for this low cost steroid medicine to treat patients with severe symptoms.

Earlier, the clinical trials carried out by British labs has found the medicine effective against severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already called for an increase in the production of Dexamethasone. The WHO has, however, also warned that the drug should be used under strict medical supervision and only to treat severe patients.

Dexamethasone is manufactured by an Indian company headquartered in Ahmedabad. It has been in the market for over 60 years and has been used to combat inflammation.