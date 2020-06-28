Covid-19 Updates: State government extends lockdown as coronavirus cases increases

The Manipur state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur has announced this. Cheif Minister announced that the State government has decided to extend the lockdown for another 15 days with effect from 1st July 2020.

The government has also decided the opening of inter-district bus service from 1st July, 2020 by maintaining SOPs and guidelines issued by the government. No other public transport system will be allowed during this period.

In the last 24 hours, 23 COVID-19 patients were recovered from COVID-19 . The recovery rate increased to 38.39%. The total recovered cases in Manipur are 455.

Meanwhile, 93 people who are all returnees from other States have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases has reached 1,185 while 730 are under treatment in Manipur.