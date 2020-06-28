Odisha’s Covid tally reach 6350 with 170 new cases

Odisha Saturday reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 6,350.Out of the 170 new cases,27 is through local contact and 143 were reported from quarantine centres.

Death toll in the state reached 18 with the death of a 68-year old COVID-19 male patient from Ganjam district. “Regret to inform the demise of a 68-year old Covid positive Male of Ganjam district. He was also suffering from the comorbid conditions of Hypertension and Diabetes,”tweeted the Health of Family Welfare Department.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,903.An NDRF officer who was on Cyclone Amphan emergency duty was also tested positive for virus.