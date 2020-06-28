Trump ‘grateful’ for the support of Indian Americans, says White House

US President Donald Trump is “Incredibly grateful” for the “widespread support” he has received from the people of India and Indian-Americans, the White House has said in response to a survey suggesting that over 50 per cent of the community members in some key battleground American states are switching over to him in the presidential election in November.

A survey conducted by Al Mason found more than 50 per cent of Indian-Americans in the battle ground states of Michigan, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia are crossing over to support Donald Trump. White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews made the comments while responding to a question on a recent survey results that Indian-Americans, who traditionally vote for the Democratic Party, are switching towards Donald Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 election.

President Trump is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential elections in the United States.

“President Trump is incredibly grateful for the widespread support he has received from the people of India and from millions of Indian-Americans across the United States,” Ms Matthews told news agency Press Trust of India.