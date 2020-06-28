Veteran Sharad Pawar gags Congress “Don’t forget China seized 45K sq km land in 1962”

Taking a stand on the recent war of words between BJP and Congress, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said “matters of national interest should not be politicised,”.Pawar, India’s former defence minister also said the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh cannot immediately be labelled as a failure of the Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Union Minister said the entire episode is “sensitive” in nature. It was China which played the provocateur in the Galwan Valley, he said. “One cannot forget China had captured about 45000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war.” Pawar reminded the earlier Chinese encroachment to Indian soil at the time of Congress regime.

Pawar’s comments came in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression