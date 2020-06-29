Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down after surging to record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down today after going near to record high. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures were down Rs. 50 to Rs. 48,250 per 10 gram after rising to Rs. 48,462 at day’s high. Silver futures on MCX were flat at Rs. 49,245 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold rose 0.1% to US dollar 1,772.61 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.6% to US dollar 796.07 and silver climbed 0.6% at US dollar 17.85.

In Kerala, the sovereign gold was up by Rs.112 for 8 gram and reached at Rs. 35,808. One gram gold was priced at Rs. 4490 up by Rs. 14.