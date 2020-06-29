Covid-19 Updates: State government extends lockdown till July 31

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended by the Maharashtra state government. The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31. The government decided to extend the lockdown as the number of coronavirus patients increasing in the state.

“Concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control Covid-19,” the Maharashtra Government said.

The state government listed out the activities that will allowed in high-incidence/vulnerable districts like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nashik, Akola, Amravati, Jalgaon and Dhule.

During this lockdown period, all government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police will function with up to 15% strength or 15 people, whichever is higher. All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic with a tally of almost 1.6 lakh out of which more than 74,000 cases are in Mumbai. Ten major cities, including Mumbai, continue to be in red zones with strict restrictions in place. More than 7,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the state so far.