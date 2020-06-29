Gulf country announces date of resuming passenger flight services

The date of resuming passenger flight service has been announced by Kuwait government. The Kuwait government has announced that the passenger flight service will resume from August.
The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers approves a three-stage plan to operate commercial flights from and to Kuwait from August 1, 2020. Flights are allowed to operate with a rate of 30% in accordance with health requirements.
???? ??????? ??????? ????? ???? ???? ?? ???? ????????? ???????? ??????? ???????? ?? #????_??????_?????? ????? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ??? ????? 2020 ????? ????? ?? ???? ?? 30 % ??? ?????????? ??????#?????? #???? #????_??????? pic.twitter.com/KBuqhQe6SL
— ??????????????? KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 29, 2020
