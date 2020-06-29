India’s first plasma bank to come up in Delhi,Kejriwal makes important appeal to Covid survivors

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the Plasma bank will come up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in south Delhi with in 2-3 days. Kejriwal added that the clinical trials conducted on 29 Covid patients came out with very good results showing the treatments effectiveness.

The Plasma Bank will be the first in the country and Kejriwal used the occasion to urge all Covid survivors to donate their blood plasma for the noble cause.“We have been receiving a lot of calls asking for plasma donors… people have been struggling. In view of the rising demand, we have decided to come up with a plasma bank,” Kejriwal said at a media briefing, urging people to come forward to donate plasma.

The plasma bank – which will operate largely like a blood bank – will be set up in the ILBS hospital in south Delhi and the services can be availed by patients admitted in both government and private hospitals, but it has to be recommended by a doctor, the chief minister said.The ILBS is among the medical institutes that got an approval in mid-April to conduct plasma therapy.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves injecting patients with plasma from people who have recovered from the infection, and whose bodies have, therefore, generated the antibodies required to fight the novel coronavirus. This is different from plasma exchange therapy, wherein the plasma is removed from a sick patient and replaced with plasma from a healthy donor.