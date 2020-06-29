TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour

TikTok celebrity named Shivani, from Rohtak, Haryana, was brutally murdered by her friend and neighbour Arif, who after allegedly killing her, hid Shivani’s dead body in her own beauty parlour in TDI City in Kundli, Haryana. Shivani’s family alleged unrequited love and obsession as the motive of the crime. Based on Shivani’s father’s complaint, Rohtak police has filed a case against Arif and have been trying to catch him.

According to reports, when Shivani’s another friend and co-worker, Neeraj, opened the salon on June 28th morning, he smelt something unpleasant. On searching, he found Shivani’s dead body hidden inside a bed in one room. Reportedly, Neeraj, who use to also stay in the salon, had been sleeping on the same bed under which Shivani’s dead body was found. It was there for the last two days, but Neeraj only realised on June 28th morning after he got the foul smell.