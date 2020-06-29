UAE government announces new instruction for expats returning to country

UAE government has announced a new instruction for all residents wishing to return country. The UAE government has made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for all residents returning to UAE. This was announced by National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

As per the new instruction, those who do not have a Covid negative test taken within 72 hours of take-off will not be permitted to board the aircraft.

The Covid-19 test should be conducted at accredited laboratories spread across 106 cities in 17 countries worldwide. More countries will be added to the list shortly as part of the second and third phases.

Residents can access the list of accredited laboratories on smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

For residents returning from countries without an accredited lab, Covid-19 tests can be conducted upon arrival back in the UAE. Residents will have to quarantine for 14 days either at home or take institutional quarantine.All costs for quarantining and medical assistance will be borne by the individual.

All returning residents will also have be required to download a certified app which will allow monitoring by government health agencies while in quarantine.