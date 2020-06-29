Unlock.2: Union government issued new guidelines; Schools, bars will not open

The Union government has issued the new guidelines regarding the ‘Covid-19 Unlock.2’. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the guidelines on Monday evening. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020.

Key features of the Unlock 2 guidelines:

1. The domestic flights and passenger trains operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

2. Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.

3. Shops depending upon their area can have more than 5 persons at a time.

4. Training institutions of the Central and State governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020.

5. Schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

6. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones:

-Metro Rail.

-Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places.

-Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Notably, dates for the opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.

7. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31 July 2020. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19