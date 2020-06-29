Video of baby elephant playing in bathtub goes viral on internet : Watch Here

Indian Forest Service shared the 34-second clip on Twitter and it features a baby elephant playing around his mother.In the video, the calf played in a bathtub in the presence of his mother. It appears that the baby was more interested in playing with water rather than taking a bath.

“First day for the baby in the bathtub and needs assurance from mother frequently. Happens with us humans too,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

Watch the video here: