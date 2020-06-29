Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi urges people to join campaign against rising fuel prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again took a swipe at the Central government for the rising fuel prices and urged people to join the campaign against it.

The former Congress party chief took to Twitter to show his resentment and stated, “Come and join #SpeakUpAgainstFuelHike campaign.” This came after the state-run oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, a day after there was no hike in rates that were increasing continuously for three weeks.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video wherein a person could be heard saying that the government is “rubbing salt on the wounds of people” by increasing the prices at a time when people are either unemployed or not receiving salaries.

“Amid coronavirus pandemic and tensions with China, the Centre has left the common man to fend for themselves. It is looting the country by increasing the price of petrol and diesel from the past 21 days. The poor and middle class people are helpless,” the video narrated.